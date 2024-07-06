StockNews.com Upgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

World Acceptance Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WRLD opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 15.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $94.57 and a 12-month high of $160.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.41.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

World Acceptance Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Stories

