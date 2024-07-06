StockNews.com Lowers Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,267.50.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.6 %

MTD stock opened at $1,346.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,410.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,297.14. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.