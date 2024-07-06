StockNews.com Lowers Acme United (NYSE:ACU) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Acme United Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ACU opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $127.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Acme United has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $44.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Acme United had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 9.67%. Research analysts forecast that Acme United will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Acme United

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Acme United’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $238,948.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,551.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $238,948.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,551.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $49,125.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $658,194. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acme United during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Acme United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Acme United by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acme United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acme United by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

