StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Senseonics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $208.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Senseonics
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Senseonics
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.