StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Senseonics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $208.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Senseonics

About Senseonics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 155,715 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares during the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

