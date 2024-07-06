StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

FMS opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 14,252.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 488,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 484,998 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 202,991 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 123,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

