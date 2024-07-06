Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $27.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.69. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $284.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.18 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. On average, research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

See Also

