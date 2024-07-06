Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $47.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SUM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $29.98 and a 52-week high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 62,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $18,051,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

