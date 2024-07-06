Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

STLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cormark decreased their target price on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$58.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stelco from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.61.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco Announces Dividend

STLC stock opened at C$35.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$32.93 and a 1 year high of C$51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

