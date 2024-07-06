Steem Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $79.88 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,531.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.37 or 0.00575548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00109402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00035951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.77 or 0.00275540 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00039511 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 465,800,947 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

