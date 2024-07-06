Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$120.85.

STN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

TSE STN opened at C$115.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$112.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$110.84. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$82.50 and a 1 year high of C$118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.36 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.2953046 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other Stantec news, Director Catherine Margaret Schefer purchased 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$114.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,102.50. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

