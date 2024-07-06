SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.42 and last traded at C$6.44. Approximately 401,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 639,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.46.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.55.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

