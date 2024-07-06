Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Holdings Decreased by New Harbor Financial Group LLC

New Harbor Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,946 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.2% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Ndwm LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,368. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

