Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $380.00 at Bank of America

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPOT. KeyCorp upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $396.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $311.88.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock opened at $316.87 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $129.23 and a 1 year high of $331.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.73. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

