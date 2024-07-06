SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SP Plus Price Performance

SP Plus stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). SP Plus had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

SP Plus Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in SP Plus by 903.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 65,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 58,716 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth $1,193,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 456.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 47,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth $3,477,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.