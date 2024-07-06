SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
SP Plus stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). SP Plus had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
