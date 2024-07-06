Source Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 16,282 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 534.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895,093 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333,815 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,909,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,881. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.57. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

