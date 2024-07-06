Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CFO Sells $298,672.60 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CFO James H. Mackaness sold 7,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $298,672.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,395.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of -1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.29). Equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLNO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLNO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $918,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.