Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CFO Sells $298,672.60 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CFO James H. Mackaness sold 7,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $298,672.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,395.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of -1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.29). Equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $918,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
