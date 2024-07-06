Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.08. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 68,000 shares trading hands.

Snipp Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

