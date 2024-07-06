Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 96,564 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96,564 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Qualys by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $179,736.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $179,736.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total value of $954,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,437,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,531 shares of company stock worth $3,833,431 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.23.

Qualys Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.28. 318,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,827. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.98. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

