Smith Group Asset Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,276,000 after buying an additional 647,251 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $134,132,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,910,000 after buying an additional 738,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,931,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,201,000 after buying an additional 104,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,613,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after buying an additional 174,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,369. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,369. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $2,112,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,228,578.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428 in the last ninety days. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Confluent Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Confluent stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.31. 1,944,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

