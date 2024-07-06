Smith Group Asset Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 199,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

EWT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.48. 5,517,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $55.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

