SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.24 and last traded at C$12.13. 253,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 308,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIL. Scotiabank lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SIL

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.57.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.14. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of C$85.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.8432032 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.