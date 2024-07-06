Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.60 and last traded at $57.60. Approximately 941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

