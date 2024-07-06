Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Cap of $238.66 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $238.66 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,964.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.30 or 0.00587087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00112395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00036433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.62 or 0.00270202 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00040940 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00064521 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,749,085,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,720,348,355 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

