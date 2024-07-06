Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Cap of $238.66 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $238.66 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,964.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.30 or 0.00587087 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009805 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00112395 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00036433 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.62 or 0.00270202 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00040940 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00064521 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,749,085,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,720,348,355 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
