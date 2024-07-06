Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded Assura to an “add” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

LON AGR opened at GBX 42.20 ($0.53) on Thursday. Assura has a 52 week low of GBX 37.54 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 50.12 ($0.63). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4,220.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy acquired 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £325.08 ($411.18). In related news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 54,700 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £21,880 ($27,675.18). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy acquired 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £325.08 ($411.18). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 304,935 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,387. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

