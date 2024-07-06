Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,466 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus increased their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,145. The firm has a market cap of $232.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $58.14 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

