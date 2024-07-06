ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 97.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,632,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 167,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.28.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $20.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $806.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,612. The company has a market capitalization of $165.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $732.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $743.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

