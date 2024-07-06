Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,299. The company has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.06.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

