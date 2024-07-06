Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 805 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,846,289,000 after buying an additional 142,036 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,271,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,063,364,000 after purchasing an additional 80,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,260,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,156,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $434.73. 436,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,202. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $451.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.23. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.