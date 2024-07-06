Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,601 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in STERIS by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after buying an additional 779,038 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $74,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,763,000 after purchasing an additional 252,200 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STE. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

STERIS stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.05. 277,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,339. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.62 and its 200-day moving average is $221.26. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

