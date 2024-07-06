Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,554 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

CDW traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.30. 753,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $180.38 and a 1 year high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

