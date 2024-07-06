Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,939 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $901,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $435.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,938. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $209.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC dropped their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.