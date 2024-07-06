Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,249 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $73.96. The stock had a trading volume of 216,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,589. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

