Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 25,924 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,924 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. 17,268,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,585,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

