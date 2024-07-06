Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Nucor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Nucor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Nucor by 54.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.84. 1,348,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,285. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

