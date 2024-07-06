Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 12,427 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,723 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,427 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $475,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,314,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,014,000 after purchasing an additional 528,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,589,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,213,956. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

