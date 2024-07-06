Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,873 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,873 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.25. 5,978,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,405. The stock has a market cap of $295.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $182.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

