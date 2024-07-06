Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,239,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 787,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,124,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 770,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,154,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 765,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,749. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

