Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 23,844 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after acquiring an additional 54,403 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,659,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 84,936 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,327,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,121,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 31,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 814,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 72,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,183. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

