Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 174,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBTC. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

GBTC traded down $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,828,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,593,462. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.