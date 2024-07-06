Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 10.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.5% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,565. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average is $67.33.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. Compass Point boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.