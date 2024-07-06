Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $138,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,208 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,983. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.93. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3053 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.