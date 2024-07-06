Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 380.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,397,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,458,000 after buying an additional 1,106,344 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,352,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,407,000 after buying an additional 294,637 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,424,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,699,000 after buying an additional 199,053 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,398,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.08. 242,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,560. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $38.62.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.