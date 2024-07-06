Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $595.91. 512,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,686. The business has a fifty day moving average of $548.96 and a 200 day moving average of $519.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $597.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.