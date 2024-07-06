Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day moving average is $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

