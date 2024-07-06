Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 115,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,544,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,177,706,000 after buying an additional 1,249,096 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 60,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 208,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,281. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

