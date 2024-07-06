Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $393.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,745. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $400.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.30 and a 200 day moving average of $386.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

