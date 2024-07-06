Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 17,521 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,642,519,000 after purchasing an additional 892,446 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,792. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

