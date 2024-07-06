Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,931 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,081,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,667,000 after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,027,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,997,000 after buying an additional 356,410 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,744,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,313,000 after buying an additional 283,740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 454.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,732,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $223.02. The company had a trading volume of 269,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,008. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $223.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.97.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.