Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 113,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in WestRock by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

WestRock Stock Up 3.5 %

WRK traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,862,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. WestRock has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.68%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

