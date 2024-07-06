SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1651 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This is an increase from SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SEIV traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $31.15. 25,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71.

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

